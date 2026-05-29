State Week: The final hours

The Illinois General Assembly is scheduled to end its spring session Sunday. But there are several issues left to consider.

Primarily, lawmakers need to pass a new state budget. There have been disagreements over spending amid concerns about the economy and threats from the Trump Administration. Democrats have supermajorities in both chambers, but a budget deal has proven elusive heading into the weekend.

Lawmakers may also decide on providing property tax relief for a new Chicago Bears stadium proposed in Arlington Heights. The NFL team is also eyeing property in Indiana.

Earlier this week, legislation dealing with A-I and insurance rates were sent to the governor's desk.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and Patrick Pfingsten, author of The Illinoize newsletter and radio host at WMAY in Springfield.

* Note: This episode was recorded Friday morning, May 29, 2026.