South Beloit will celebrate Memorial Day and support local athletes with a hot dog eating contest

A South Beloit restaurant will raise money for local athletes by having people stuff themselves.

The Rusty Wheel Tavern is partnering with South Beloit Booster Club to host a hotdog contest after the city’s Memorial Day parade.

Proceeds will go to the SOBO Athletic Club, which supports sports and other extracurricular activities in the South Beloit School District.

Kristin Karalis is the treasurer for the booster club and helps manage the restaurant. She said there aren’t many eating contests in the area.

“We're going to have four tables [or] five tables, how[ever] many we need to set up for the hot dog eating contest and we'll have those decorated,” Karalis said. “I picture it like out of one of those Netflix TV shows, 'The Hart of Dixie,' I think is the name of it.”

Karalis said the athletic club wants to revamp its concession stand.

“People like food, they like to eat," she said, "and we want to be able to, you know, have the best food they can have. You come to a football game right after work, and you want to be able to get something to eat.”

There will also be hotdogs and Rusty Wheel T-shirts for sale.

The Rusty Wheel Tavern will also bring back it's pancake breakfast. This will take place before the parade.

Contestants must pay $10 to participate in the hotdog eating contest. Karalis says there are about 15 contestants so far, but people can sign up at the restaurant through Sunday.

