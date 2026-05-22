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Poetically Yours - Family dynamic

Northern Public Radio | By Yvonne Boose
Published May 22, 2026 at 11:55 AM CDT
Yvonne Boose
Carol Alfus performing at WNIJ's Poetically Yours Poetry workshop.

Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems by northern Illinois poets. This poem is by Carol Alfus.

Alfus is a retired teacher, community volunteer, enthusiastic traveler and gardener. Her poetry is informed and inspired by current events, personal memories and the boundless beauty and ingenuity of the natural world. Her first poetry chapbook, I Would Swim in Such a Sky, will be published by Kelsay Books this year. Here’s her poem "Sibling Wordplay."

The subject was succulents,
specifically the clever use of such plants to make prom corsages.

Succulent” the youngest sister texts. “That and jambalaya—so fun to say!”

Another sibling favors shenanigans.

Still another, gouggy,
      an invention of his toddler son
describing cereal
               gone badly soggy.

A third sister
    submits Ta-da,
a frequent interjection of hers.

The poet sister agonizes--
      so many delicious mouthfuls
                                            of words!
Juicy words—voluptuous, escapade, fresh
    Crunchy words—chinchilla, staccato, crackle
Words that sizzle and pop—spicy, kickstart,
pizzazz
    Words that melt sweet and soft on the tongue--
whisper, ocean, trust

Finally, the “poet” offers
    knucklehead

because, you know,
      it’s fun to say...

~Carol Alfus
Aug. 31, 2018
WNIJ News
Yvonne Boose
Yvonne covers arts, culture and spiritual expression, including how members of community cultural groups are finding creative and innovative ways to enrich their personal lives through these expressions individually and within the context of their larger communities. She is a graduate of the Illinois Media School. Boose also hosts of "Poetically Yours" on WNIJ.
See stories by Yvonne Boose