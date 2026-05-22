Poetically Yours - Family dynamic

Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems by northern Illinois poets. This poem is by Carol Alfus.

Alfus is a retired teacher, community volunteer, enthusiastic traveler and gardener. Her poetry is informed and inspired by current events, personal memories and the boundless beauty and ingenuity of the natural world. Her first poetry chapbook, I Would Swim in Such a Sky, will be published by Kelsay Books this year. Here’s her poem "Sibling Wordplay."

The subject was succulents,

specifically the clever use of such plants to make prom corsages.

“Succulent” the youngest sister texts. “That and jambalaya—so fun to say!”

Another sibling favors shenanigans.

Still another, gouggy,

an invention of his toddler son

describing cereal

gone badly soggy.

A third sister

submits Ta-da,

a frequent interjection of hers.

The poet sister agonizes--

so many delicious mouthfuls

of words!

Juicy words—voluptuous, escapade, fresh

Crunchy words—chinchilla, staccato, crackle

Words that sizzle and pop—spicy, kickstart,

pizzazz

Words that melt sweet and soft on the tongue--

whisper, ocean, trust

Finally, the “poet” offers

knucklehead

because, you know,

it’s fun to say...

~Carol Alfus

Aug. 31, 2018