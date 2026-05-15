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The Illinois professor teaching the next generation of journalists | Teachers' Lounge Podcast

Northern Public Radio | By Peter Medlin
Published May 15, 2026 at 3:10 AM CDT
University of Illinois Springfield
Jason Piscia, director of the Public Affairs Reporting program at the University of Illinois Springfield.

On a new Teachers' Lounge, it's Jason Piscia! He’s the director of the Public Affairs Reporting program at the University of Illinois Springfield.

It's a 10-month Master’s Degree program for up-and-coming journalists; a sort of apprenticeship where students spend much of the time in an internship doing real journalism covering the Illinois statehouse.

Piscia’s also a professor teaching communication and media law at UIS.

We talk about what it’s like for students entering an industry constantly in flux, especially in a time when government is more openly hostile to journalism.

What motivates students to want to become journalists in 2026? Jason says some of it's the same as it ever has: government dysfunction and watching powerful people not held accountable.

"Journalism is one way to address that, to question it, to maybe contribute to some solutions for that," he said. "I think students feel a real sense of power and duty to be a part of a solution."

We also dove into why he became a journalist and what it was like as a newspaper reporter when the internet blew up the business model and layoffs ripped through newsrooms like his.

Teachers' Lounge Podcast
Peter Medlin
Teachers' Lounge Podcast

SHOW NOTES

Educator in this episode:

Jason Piscia

Stories featured in this episode:

In Illinois, everyone wants higher education reform but disagrees on what reform looks like

Music: Our show's theme music is from the northern Illinois-based band Kindoves, featuring the songs "Popn," "Origins" and "Quiche." You can find more of their music on their SoundCloud page. You can also listen to the episode of WNIJ's Sessions from Studio A where they were featured.

Teachers! People who know teachers! People with stories about teachers! Send us an email and be part of the show!
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Peter Medlin
Peter joins WNIJ as a graduate of North Central College. He is a native of Sandwich, Illinois.
See stories by Peter Medlin