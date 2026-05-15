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Poetically Yours - Playing with poetry forms

Northern Public Radio | By Yvonne Boose
Published May 15, 2026 at 11:23 AM CDT
Susan Zeiser at WNIJ's Poetically Yours Poetry Workshop.
Kyle Roland
Susan Zeiser at WNIJ's Poetically Yours Poetry Workshop.

Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems written by northern Illinois poets. This week’s poet is Susan Zeiser.

Zeiser was a member of A-Town Poetics, a former Aurora, Illinois poetry group. She is a published author with two memoirs available on Amazon. They are “The Way I Remember It: A Memoir of a Trip to Europe 1971” and “My Place of Dreams: A Love Story.”

Zeiser has won accolades for her short stories and photographs.

Some of her poems are published in the Kane County Chronicle newspaper and anthologies by Fox Valley Writers. Her poem “Aurora” is on a mural in downtown Aurora. This poem is called "Haiku Ramble."

Why is it so hard
To not get what you know you
Really do not want

When it’s so easy
To get what you really need
if you can find it

What do you do when
You have it but don’t want it ?
Can you pass it on?

Sometimes it’s what you
Need that’s more important than
What you think you want

Why is it so hard
To realize that your need
Is there all along

We must trust in it
Our wants and needs are fluid
We can have it all

It’s up to us to
Choose our wants and not wants
What we really need.
WNIJ News
Yvonne Boose
Yvonne covers artistic, cultural, and spiritual expressions in the COVID-19 era. This could include how members of community cultural groups are finding creative and innovative ways to enrich their personal lives through these expressions individually and within the context of their larger communities. Boose is a recent graduate of the Illinois Media School and returns to journalism after a career in the corporate world.
See stories by Yvonne Boose