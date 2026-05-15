Poetically Yours - Playing with poetry forms
Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems written by northern Illinois poets. This week’s poet is Susan Zeiser.
Zeiser was a member of A-Town Poetics, a former Aurora, Illinois poetry group. She is a published author with two memoirs available on Amazon. They are “The Way I Remember It: A Memoir of a Trip to Europe 1971” and “My Place of Dreams: A Love Story.”
Zeiser has won accolades for her short stories and photographs.
Some of her poems are published in the Kane County Chronicle newspaper and anthologies by Fox Valley Writers. Her poem “Aurora” is on a mural in downtown Aurora. This poem is called "Haiku Ramble."
Why is it so hard
To not get what you know you
Really do not want
When it’s so easy
To get what you really need
if you can find it
What do you do when
You have it but don’t want it ?
Can you pass it on?
Sometimes it’s what you
Need that’s more important than
What you think you want
Why is it so hard
To realize that your need
Is there all along
We must trust in it
Our wants and needs are fluid
We can have it all
It’s up to us to
Choose our wants and not wants
What we really need.