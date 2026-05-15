Poetically Yours - Playing with poetry forms

Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems written by northern Illinois poets. This week’s poet is Susan Zeiser.

Zeiser was a member of A-Town Poetics, a former Aurora, Illinois poetry group. She is a published author with two memoirs available on Amazon. They are “The Way I Remember It: A Memoir of a Trip to Europe 1971” and “My Place of Dreams: A Love Story.”

Zeiser has won accolades for her short stories and photographs.

Some of her poems are published in the Kane County Chronicle newspaper and anthologies by Fox Valley Writers. Her poem “Aurora” is on a mural in downtown Aurora. This poem is called "Haiku Ramble."

Why is it so hard

To not get what you know you

Really do not want

When it’s so easy

To get what you really need

if you can find it

What do you do when

You have it but don’t want it ?

Can you pass it on?

Sometimes it’s what you

Need that’s more important than

What you think you want

Why is it so hard

To realize that your need

Is there all along

We must trust in it

Our wants and needs are fluid

We can have it all

It’s up to us to

Choose our wants and not wants

What we really need.