Poetically Yours - Connection

Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems by northern Illinois poets. Today's poet is Ty Yaeger.

Yaeger is an independent actor and voice performer known for his work in regional commercials, independent feature films and short films. His portfolio includes both on-screen and voice roles.

He appears in a viral commercial for Insurance King featuring Todd Bridges. Yaeger credits the commercial with expanding his audience. He also worked with Saved by the Bell actor Dustin Diamond before Diamond's death, appearing as a zombie in Insurance King commercials.

In addition to on-screen work, Yaeger provides voice acting for video games distributed on Steam, contributing character voices and narration for indie titles. Here is his poem, "Tangled Sparks."

A Thursday morning hums awake., Soft light dances on the

lake.

I think of you, that spark, that flare

Your hair a sunbeam in the air.

Our brains, like vines, entwined and free, A whispering, chaotic

symphony.

We meet in glances, half a smile

A universe bending just for a while.

Magic hums in simple things

A text, a laugh, the joy it brings.

Currents pull, and hearts grow bold

A fleeting kiss, a story told.

I bet your hair owns the day. Glints of sunlight where shadows play.

And I, a Capricorn, slow to move

Am caught by the warmth of your Leo groove.

So here is to chaos, and the spark. To stolen moments lighting the dark.

A poem, a thought, a teasing thread

Of sparks and mischief still ahead.

Copy Edited by Eryn Lent