Illinois launches online resources for households on federal food assistance

Ahead of an estimated 150,000 Illinois households losing access to federal food assistance on May 1, Illinois launched two websites aimed at providing work, training and volunteer hours to those households. Job Ready IL collects training programs and employment opportunities, while Serve Illinois shares volunteer opportunities.

Doanld Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill Act”, also known as H.R. 1, made changes to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program that increased the able-bodied adults without dependents population and ended a long-term work requirement waiver that Illinois had, putting some recipients at risk of losing their benefits.

After that bill passed, some workforce development foundations began working with the Illinois Department of Human Services to build a website — Job Ready IL — that collects and shares SNAP-eligible training programs and employment opportunities with recipients.

Serve Illinois is a decades-old statewide volunteer program administered by IDHS. The agency launched a new website, Galaxy Digital, at the same time as Job Ready IL to share local volunteer opportunities for SNAP recipients.

The Chicagoland Workforce Funder Alliance of private workforce project funders teamed up with the Origami Works Foundation and the Innovation Nexus, two workforce development foundations, to create Job Ready IL.

“Out of that collaboration came this idea for an online work program, which would be qualified under work requirements, that someone would be meeting requirements if they were involved in it, but would be available because it's online,” said Matt Bruce, executive director of the workforce funder alliance.

Public-private partnership

The foundations worked with IDHS and the Cook County Bureau of Economic Development to ensure any opportunities were in line with SNAP work requirements. These groups were already connected prior to H.R. 1 because foundations often engage with the state to help work through challenges, Bruce said.

“We were working very closely with (IDHS), because it was DHS who was setting what those parameters, those guidelines, like what a program had to be, in order to meet the standards,” Bruce said. “What we have online with Job Ready IL is something that's carefully crafted with DHS’s guidance.”

The groups also agreed it should be a public-private partnership to remain sustainable. The state was concerned its workforce system wouldn’t have the capacity to serve the number of people who would now need a work program, Bruce said.

“I think one of the strengths of this is that it's not trying to be outside of the main public workforce system. It's trying to be integrated with it,” Bruce said.

When H.R. 1 passed in July 2025, IDHS estimated up to 250,000 households could lose access to their benefits if they did not fulfill new work requirements. Without an exemption, households can only receive up to three months of SNAP benefits in a three-year period without fulfilling the requirements.

As of April, IDHS said 150,000 households have not submitted an exemption or documentation of work hours. May is the first month these households will lose benefits. Recipients can check their status here.

Portal quickly launched

The groups worked quickly to launch a minimal version of the site ahead of May 1. They’re working on updates and testing different versions, but Bruce said they see this now as a long-term project.

“The more that we've worked on building this, the more that it makes sense that this should exist,” Bruce said. “What we’ve found is that there is just a lot of great content and curriculum and programming … that is out there that really should be put online so that anyone in the state can benefit from it.”

(screenshot courtesy of jobreadyil.com) A screenshot of the Job Ready IL site, which launched last week and aims to help SNAP recipients prepare for and find employment.

The site is targeted towards Illinoisan SNAP recipients but is free and available for anyone to use regardless of SNAP status or residency. The foundations involved paid for the cost of programming and site development.

To notify recipients of the program, IDHS put the link on their website and messaged it to SNAP recipients and SNAP-connected community networks.

“Job Ready IL meets people where they are to provide vital job training hours. IDHS is proud to have provided staff support and program advice for this powerful initiative,” a spokesperson for IDHS said. “At a time when cruel federal policies are threatening the lifeline SNAP offers low-income families, IDHS is committed to helping SNAP customers meet new federal work requirements.”

600 first-week enrollees

The website saw about 600 enrollments in its first week, with a spike of about 200 on the day IDHS sent the message to SNAP recipients, Bruce said.

Along with basic job readiness programs and employment searches, Bruce said they’re planning to continue releasing programming, including topics like financial literacy and other life skills to amplify the benefits.

“The way the labor market is these days, it's pretty inseparable from life skills,” Bruce said. “In order to succeed, someone needs to sort of have the agility to navigate changes in the labor market, just as they need to navigate changes in life.”

Capitol News Illinois is a nonprofit, nonpartisan news service that distributes state government coverage to hundreds of news outlets statewide. It is funded primarily by the Illinois Press Foundation and the Robert R. McCormick Foundation.

This article first appeared on Capitol News Illinois and is republished here under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.