State Week: Illinois' gameplan for keeping the Chicago Bears

A major piece of legislation made it through the Illinois House this week aimed at keeping the Chicago Bears playing in Illinois. But more changes are expected as the state tries to prevent the NFL team from building a new stadium in Indiana.

The team wants a stadium in Arlington Heights, but said it needs assurances regarding the future property tax burden.

The legislation includes changes to help other potential mega-projects across the state. Those could include a new White Sox stadium and a downtown Springfield hotel.

Also, an effort to ensure redistricting protects minority representation has advanced in the General Assembly. But a proposal to add a surcharge on millionaires has run out of time this year.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and Capitol News Illinois' Brenden Moore.