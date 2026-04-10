Poetically Yours - Back in those days

Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems by northern Illinois poets. This week’s featured poet is Tricia Alexander.

Alexander is a Performing & Healing Artist, a poet and musician, a Reiki Master Teacher and BodyTalk Practitioner. She said she’s been blessed to lead a full & multi-dimensional life, and she believes that writing has helped her understand and process this multi-dimensional experience.

Writing since she was 6 or 7 years old, she can't imagine her life without the beauty and the depth writing has brought, and what it has encouraged. Here's her poem "Assyrian II: Grandpa’s Garden."

Actions were so reliable in those days

rain rained-sun shined

and grapes grew in Grandpa’s Garden

Everything grew in Grandpa’s Garden

It seemed an odd thing to most people

but never to me-I just accepted it

right there in the middle of the city - every summer

Grandpa’s Garden was there... green and growing

Peppers and tomatoes

Dill and mint and melons

Spices and herbs and flowers

We never bought flowers in those days

Why bother?

There were always such beautiful flowers

Growing in Grandpa’s Garden

Everything was reliable in those days

Grandma cooked and cleaned and prayed

Grandpa planted and weeded and watered

Vegetables and herbs and flowers grew

Faith and Love and Family grew

Everything was reliable in those days

The smells in the garden-the smells in the kitchen

ALL - were as predictable as the seasons

I liked fall the best . . . the harvest time

Dolma . . . Torshia . . . Chipté . . . Jajitch . . . Booshalla

I loved the taste of those wonderful foods

as much as I loved the way those words (their names)

felt-rolling around in my mouth

I always spoke them quietly (like a prayer)

“Dolma . . . Torshia . . . Chipté . . . Jajitch . . . Booshalla”

They were Grandma and Grandpa’s words

Old Words- Ancient Words

Words they carried with them

all the way from ‘The Old Country’

I asked Grandpa again and again

“Which old country?”

His answer was always the same

(and for many years, it puzzled me)

“We’re here now - we have a good life

Forget about the old country.”

I never did...