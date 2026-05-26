Sen. Durbin is hopeful, but skeptical, of Trump closing Iran deal

In a visit to Bloomington-Normal on Tuesday, U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin energized McLean County Democrats at a private event at the IBEW Local 197 building.

Durbin, hosted by the McLean County Democrats, spoke to a crowd of about 50 supporters about his views on issues like the war with Iran and redistricting, while reflecting on his upcoming retirement, and offering advice to McLean County candidates.

Iran

NPR reported over the weekend that President Trump said the U.S. and Iran were close to reaching a deal on key issues, particularly over sanctions and reopening the Strait of Hormuz. The hopes for a deal were diminished after renewed U.S. strikes and Israel intensifying its attacks in Lebanon.

“I hope that he’ll reach an agreement, a negotiated settlement and the end of this needless war as quickly as possible, but I am skeptical,” Durbin told WGLT in an interview for Sound Ideas.

“He has promised over and over again that he’s either going to wipe Iran off the face of the earth or he’s got some positive negotiations,” he said, adding, “I just don’t understand how he can say that contradictory thing and expect the American people to believe it.”

Before Congress went on the Memorial Day break, a resolution to compel President Trump to withdraw from Iran had been scheduled for a vote. GOP leaders pulled the vote amid speculation that it had enough votes to pass.

Ben Howell / WGLT U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin delivered remarks to the crowd of about 50 supporters.

“Article One, Section Eight of the [U.S.] Constitution is very clear. Only Congress can declare war,” said Durbin. “This president is ignoring it at his peril. He didn’t consult with NATO, he didn’t consult with the American people, he didn’t consult with Congress, and now we’re in a war that has already claimed 14 American lives.”

“I don’t know what it’s going to mean in the long haul, but this strategy of the Straits of Hormuz has driven gasoline prices through the roof.”

Earlier this month, Bloomington saw its gas prices jump more than 60 cents in one week, to an average of $4.82 per gallon.

“It’s a real hardship on families and businesses,” said Durbin, who is not seeking reelection in November after 30 years in office.

Redistricting

In his remarks to county Democrats, Durbin warned them of the coming November election. He said, “I don’t put anything past him,” referring to Trump.

“I am fearful that they will bring down the electoral process that we have in this country that has served us so well,” he told the crowd.

South Carolina lawmakers rejected a redistricting map Tuesday, according to NPR. The state joined several that redistricted to favor one party, a fight the president started in Texas last year.

WGLT asked Durbin what more Democrats could be doing to ensure their victories.

“Vote, vote, vote,” he said.

“The bottom line is, they are trying to intimidate voters to the point where they won’t participate. I believe they will, just to prove him wrong. People died for our right to vote, we should never take it for granted.”

2024 Democratic autopsy

In a 192-page document, the Democratic National Committee has released its report on the 2024 election. The report, which details what went wrong and how the party lost the presidency, is referred to as an “autopsy.”

The report, according to NPR, said former President Joe Biden and the White House “did not position or prepare” former Vice President Kamala Harris properly before the election.

“When it comes to the leadership of our nation and the role of the Democratic Party, I’m looking forward, not backward,” said Durbin, adding that is where his priorities are.

“I don’t want to read an autopsy report, I want to read a plan to win,” he said. “We’ve got to win this coming election and two years after that; that’s the bottom line.”

Durbin did comment about the possibility of Gov. J.B. Pritzker running for president in 2028.

“Well, I think if you entertain the thought, it’s a serious thought, and I think he’s entertained it, but he has work to do to get reelected as governor, and he should never take that for granted,” he said.

Ben Howell / WGLT Sen. Dick Durbin signed a T-shirt worn by McLean County Board Vice Chair Jim Rogal's daughter. It was from his first Senate campaign in 1996.

Trump’s GOP picks

In recent Republican primary elections, including in Louisiana and Kentucky, Trump has backed candidates and succeeded in toppling high-profile incumbents who have not consistently supported him.

On Tuesday, Republican primary voters in Texas decided incumbent U.S. Sen. John Cornyn did not deserve another term. Attorney General Ken Paxton was elected in the race called just after 8 p.m. CDT.

Durbin spoke to WGLT before the Texas primary results were called.

“An opportunity to take Texas for the first time in three decades,” he said. “We have an excellent candidate in State Sen. [James] Talarico, and I think what the president has done by endorsing [Ken] Paxton is to divide the Republican Party in Texas.”

“Now we got to seize the opportunity and win this election.”

While Trump endorsed the controversial Paxton, Democratic nominee James Talarico won his primary election back in March.

Durbin said he is hopeful with him as the party's Senate candidate. Democrats have not won statewide office in the Lone Star State since 1994.

“I listen to him. I don’t know him, never met him personally, but he has such insights into important issues,” said Durbin. “He’s just the kind of person we need as a candidate.”

