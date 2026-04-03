An NIU professor helped urban & suburban students team up to confront education inequality | Teachers’ Lounge podcast

On a new Teachers' Lounge, it's Cynthia Taines. She's an associate professor at Northern Illinois University in the College of Education and specializes in the sociology of education and education policy.

She's got a new book called "The Metropolitan Community: Partnering for Equality Across the Educational Divide."

Picture this: Two public high schools, 25 minutes apart. One is in a wealthy suburban district. The other is a lower-income urban school in Chicago.

They are geographically close but worlds away in how much money they can spend on students and the resources and services they provide.

Taines' project brought groups of students from each school together, where they saw for the first time the full disparity between their schools. They then teamed up to advocate for state policies to change how public education is funded in Illinois.

Peter Medlin Teachers' Lounge Podcast

SHOW NOTES

Educator(s) in this episode:

Cynthia Taines

Music: Our show's theme music is from the northern Illinois-based band Kindoves, featuring the songs "Popn," "Origins" and "Quiche." You can find more of their music on their SoundCloud page. You can also listen to the episode of WNIJ's Sessions from Studio A where they were featured.

Teachers! People who know teachers! People with stories about teachers! Send us an email and be part of the show!

Copy Edited by Eryn Lent