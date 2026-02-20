The co-founder of Rockford's Womanspace on her half-century quest to create a comfortable and creative place for women | Teachers' Lounge Podcast

On a new Teachers' Lounge, it’s Elaine Hirschenberger! In 1975, Elaine co-founded Womanspace in Rockford. She recently retired from her role as Executive Director.

Womanspace is an interfaith organization that offers groups and classes on art, spirituality, and personal growth for folks of all ages.

Elaine has led a fascinating life. She’s a Catholic nun with the School Sisters of St. Francis. She was a classroom teacher. She’s devoted the last 50 years of her life to building a space where women can feel comfortable exploring their creativity and spirituality, and connecting with each other.

We talked about why she and her co-founder Dorothy Bock started Womanspace, the early years when they were meeting in a little apartment they were also living in, and how it grew over the decades.

Now that she’s retired, she’s been reflecting on her life and career. We talked about how finding your people and a community feels more important and more difficult than ever. Elaine also tells us about an educator and mentor whose had a massive impact on her life and the emotional and intense time they spent together last year.

