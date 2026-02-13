Poetically Yours - History repeats itself

Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems by northern Illinois poets. Today’s segment features Aubrey Barnes.

Barnes is from Rock Island, Illinois. He’s a poet, spoken word artist, author and teacher. He created Roaring Rhetoric to give artists a platform for their poetry. He also founded Young Lions Roar, a youth art initiative in the Quad Cities. This outlet allows Barnes to teach youth about writing and performance poetry.

In January, Barnes spent time as a resident writer at Château d’Orquevaux in the Champagne-Ardenne region of France. You can hear more about this in an upcoming Poetically Yours Extended Podcast Episode.

Today’s poem is called “Porcelain Plate Blackness.”

The doors of cupboard slowly open’d

with insidious creak.

As light crack’d past hinges

a soft gold glow

still harsh on eyes

blinded to rough fingers

once again breeching body

for its strength to do dirty work

they can’t do—

reaching up to pull us down

one by one

from shelf like slave quarters

The Hand of the Host—

whose voice is soft spoken

as a rose with thorns—

looked at me

with a curious condemnation

and asks,

“How strong are you?”

Silence sits between us

not due to our inability to speak

but by his liability to Listen

as we are walk’d like a twisted waltz

to the room for which we will be dined—

Trusted to carry what is dish’d out—

assembly circl’d round dinner tables—

while knife and fork on each side

making sure we stay in place

as dinner guests speak of the past

our past

as if they’ve lived in our porcelain plate blackness

whose bodies tell stories like their stained glass windows—

ours, written as cave paintings in Gold

a soft, shining one, that rests our Spirits

that predate doctrines discussed at table—

our Arrival to their Manifest Destiny

freedom fighters to their fighters of freedom

their July to our June that is spit out by history books

blamed for their breath lingering of blasphemy—

our Godliness be dismissed as theory

utensils scratching into surface

as food for thought is torn to bones

scraps

white sheets—

napkins notifying host

that they have had their way with Us.

Discarded to dishpan

as we are sail’d to sink

in which we will sit for weeks

till our service is once again beckon’d.

We used to be wash’d by hand—

nowadays, our stench,

carried from neglect be abhorrent

as we’re likened to lepers,

exiled to dishwasher

clean’d, consecrated for council of congregants

to whom they tell us to be worthy under attendance—

“smile”

“dance”

“be approachable!”

(“remember fork and knife held to your backs!”)

and once again—

after our stories get scorned

flesh of meat been torn

bellies been filled

history repeats—

rinse

repeat

rinse

repeat

rinse

repeat

in effort to scrub guilt from palms

same way they try to wipe history from recipe books.

The ones my mom kept in her cupboard

hidden within walls, only read by eyes

who didn’t have to squint to understand Language—

colloquialisms of Zora whose eyes watch’d God

create the World through veins of Aunties and Uncles

who planned next steps on Seventh Day.

Parables from Panthers, Black’d out from table talks

paint’d as terrorists—

Illustrating our Power in The People push’d to back

of their shelves at end of night

behind creaking door whose soft loudness

Can never quiet our stories that Echo Earth.

Answering those who question our strength

for this with Ears to Hear.

How strong are We?

We be Strong, as we be Delicate.