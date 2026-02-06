A Morris teacher who's not afraid to set a standard of excellence | Teachers' Lounge Podcast

On a new Teachers’ Lounge, it’s Dr. Jon Lanning! He teaches social studies and psychology at Morris Community High School.

Dr. Lanning is not afraid to hold his students to a standard of excellence; to push them to do their best and hold them accountable — and to do that with empathy.

“I tell the kids, if you come in and you work for me, I will jump over the moon for you," said Lanning.

His former student who nominated him for Teachers’ Lounge talked about how he goes above and beyond. We talked about what that means to him, what it’s like teaching at his alma mater, how he’s changed after 25 years in the classroom, and much more.

Peter Medlin Teachers' Lounge Podcast

Educator(s) in this episode: Dr. Jon Lanning

Story featured in this episode: Teachers say staffing shortages at West Middle School in Rockford are the worst they've ever seen

Music: Our show's theme music is from the northern Illinois-based band "Kindoves" and their songs "Popn," "Origins" and "Quiche." You can find more of their music on their Soundcloud page. You can also listen to the episode of WNIJ's Sessions from Studio A where they were featured.

Teachers! People who know teachers! People with stories about teachers! Send us an email and be part of the show! You can send that to teacherslounge@niu.edu.