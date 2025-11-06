Sessions from Studio A - Jazz in Progress
Jazz in Progress performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Jazz in Progress performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
DeKalb's Jazz in Progress has been sharing their love of jazz and swing with listeners since forming in 2012. They're more than just a band - they're also organized as a non-profit and donate their concert earnings to local organizations and school music departments. We'll talk with members about that and hear live performances. Check out more from the group on Facebook.