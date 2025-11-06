© 2025 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Sessions from Studio A - Jazz in Progress

Northern Public Radio | By Spencer Tritt
Published November 6, 2025 at 6:55 PM CST
Jazz in Progress performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
1 of 2  — JIP still 2.png
Jazz in Progress performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
Jazz in Progress performing live in WNIJ's Studio A
2 of 2  — JIP still 1.png
Jazz in Progress performing live in WNIJ's Studio A

DeKalb's Jazz in Progress has been sharing their love of jazz and swing with listeners since forming in 2012. They're more than just a band - they're also organized as a non-profit and donate their concert earnings to local organizations and school music departments. We'll talk with members about that and hear live performances. Check out more from the group on Facebook.
Tags
WNIJ News Sessions From Studio A
Spencer Tritt
Spencer's creativity shows up in a variety of spaces on-air and online for WNIJ. He graduated from Northern Illinois University with a degree in Communications and Digital Media Production. Spencer's interest in multimedia comes from a mix of his love for arts and music with an interest in technology.
See stories by Spencer Tritt
Related Stories