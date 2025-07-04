'Your Words are Fire' is a new book by two Illinois teachers on why culturally-responsive teaching works

On a brand-new Teachers’ Lounge, we are welcoming Maurice McDavid and Lissette Jacobson back to the show.

Maurice is the new principal of the brand-new Dr. Leroy A. Mitchell Elementary School in DeKalb that will open its doors to kids this fall. And Lissette is the curriculum director for multilingual services in Huntley.

Way back in the fall of 2019, they were two of our very first guests on the show.

Since then, they’ve continued to advance in education leadership, launched a podcast called “Black, Brown & Bilingüe”, started a professional development company, and, now, they just published their first book.

It’s called “Your Words are Fire: 10 culturally-responsive teaching strategies to speak the language of belonging and help students learn, express ideas, and solve problems.”

We talk about what it means to be a culturally-responsive teacher, what it’s like releasing this book while the federal government is trying to eliminate many diversity programs, how their strategies can improve academic outcomes, and much more. Our conversation even has a musical interlude that you’re definitely going to want to stick around to hear!

Lissette Jacobson & Maurice McDavid

This episode also features a demo of Maurice's new song written for his students at Mitchell Elementary.

