Poetically Yours - A love whirlwind

By Yvonne Boose
Published June 6, 2025 at 11:38 AM CDT
Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems by northern Illinois poets. This week’s poet is Paula Coulahan.

Coulahan is a retired Language Arts teacher for Rockford Public Schools. She currently leads a student newspaper at Welsh Middle School. She is a part of Moms Demand Action, Teachers for Social Justice and United Against Hate. She has a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from Northern Illinois University and a Master of Arts in Teaching from Aurora University. Coulahan and her husband, Mike, have been married for close to four decades. They have two adult sons. This poem is called “The Wild and Windy Days.”

I love the wild and windy days
That boldly crash into the trees
Making flight and whistling
Reminding us of passing trains
 
Of all we are not risking

Tearing at all we know is true
Lifting up the challenge
Plunging us into warm retreat
Our hearts left in the balance

Wild and windy, old and new
Trees crashing with abandon
Walking an unforgiving rope
Swaying above a canyon

Taking in the cool, fresh air
That lifts me like your breathing
I love your voice, your joy, your face
Your smile as I’m leaving

I love the wild and windy days
Even when they stand between us
Like angels daring us to meet
With reckless and untethered wings

Longing, brave, and sweet

 

 
Yvonne Boose
Yvonne covers artistic, cultural, and spiritual expressions in the COVID-19 era. This could include how members of community cultural groups are finding creative and innovative ways to enrich their personal lives through these expressions individually and within the context of their larger communities. Boose is a recent graduate of the Illinois Media School and returns to journalism after a career in the corporate world.
