Poetically Yours - A love whirlwind

Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems by northern Illinois poets. This week’s poet is Paula Coulahan.

Coulahan is a retired Language Arts teacher for Rockford Public Schools. She currently leads a student newspaper at Welsh Middle School. She is a part of Moms Demand Action, Teachers for Social Justice and United Against Hate. She has a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from Northern Illinois University and a Master of Arts in Teaching from Aurora University. Coulahan and her husband, Mike, have been married for close to four decades. They have two adult sons. This poem is called “The Wild and Windy Days.”

I love the wild and windy days

That boldly crash into the trees

Making flight and whistling

Reminding us of passing trains



Of all we are not risking

Tearing at all we know is true

Lifting up the challenge

Plunging us into warm retreat

Our hearts left in the balance

Wild and windy, old and new

Trees crashing with abandon

Walking an unforgiving rope

Swaying above a canyon

Taking in the cool, fresh air

That lifts me like your breathing

I love your voice, your joy, your face

Your smile as I’m leaving

I love the wild and windy days

Even when they stand between us

Like angels daring us to meet

With reckless and untethered wings

Longing, brave, and sweet



