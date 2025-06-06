Poetically Yours - A love whirlwind
Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems by northern Illinois poets. This week’s poet is Paula Coulahan.
Coulahan is a retired Language Arts teacher for Rockford Public Schools. She currently leads a student newspaper at Welsh Middle School. She is a part of Moms Demand Action, Teachers for Social Justice and United Against Hate. She has a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from Northern Illinois University and a Master of Arts in Teaching from Aurora University. Coulahan and her husband, Mike, have been married for close to four decades. They have two adult sons. This poem is called “The Wild and Windy Days.”
I love the wild and windy days
That boldly crash into the trees
Making flight and whistling
Reminding us of passing trains
Of all we are not risking
Tearing at all we know is true
Lifting up the challenge
Plunging us into warm retreat
Our hearts left in the balance
Wild and windy, old and new
Trees crashing with abandon
Walking an unforgiving rope
Swaying above a canyon
Taking in the cool, fresh air
That lifts me like your breathing
I love your voice, your joy, your face
Your smile as I’m leaving
I love the wild and windy days
Even when they stand between us
Like angels daring us to meet
With reckless and untethered wings
Longing, brave, and sweet