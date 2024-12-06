A teacher helping bilingual students across the country | Teachers' Lounge Podcast

On our show today, Katherine Hamilton. She is the vice president of programs at Ensemble Learning -- they’re an education non-profit focused on helping multilingual learners at schools across the country!

We talk about her work helping schools start dual language programs and the impact they can have both socially and academically

“Bilingual students, those that are in a dual language immersion program, begin to drastically outperform their other peers, and then, over time, actually, those students outperform English-only peers on English-Language Arts tests,” she said.

We also talk about how Katherine’s math teaching background helps her language work, her former students who inspire her and so much more…

Katherine Hamilton

A 'Universal Newborn Support System' is coming to Winnebago County. How can it help new families?

