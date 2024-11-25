© 2024 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Perspective: Why so eager for recess appointments?

Northern Public Radio | By Bob Evans
Published November 25, 2024 at 5:14 AM CST
Pixabay

Donald Trump demands prompt and perfunctory confirmation of his cabinet officers through recess appointment. This should be denied. Consider a few relevant facts.

The Democratic Senate will serve until at least December. The new Senate, with a clear Republican majority of at least 53, will then convene. There should be no difficulty, therefore, confirming qualified, even controversial, nominees.

Donald Trump won’t even be President until January 20. Then he can nominate.

The Senate is charged by the Constitution with advice and consent, not just consent. Read The Federalist. Recess appointments are constitutionally limited to those rare but urgent moments when the Senate literally cannot convene. This is not one of those moments.

As the Wall Street Journal noted, what Trump proposes is not just unconstitutional; it is “anti constitutional”.

The perplexity about why Donald Trump might even propose such a bizarre procedure as recess appointment vanished when he announced his nominee for Attorney General — Matt Gaetz.

I am Bob Evans and that is my perspective.
Tags
WNIJ News WNIJ PerspectivesBob Evans
Bob Evans
Robert Evans is an Associate Professor and Chair of the Department of Economics, Business and Accounting at Rockford University and Associate Director of the Center for Ethics and Entrepreneurship. He is actively involved in the Rockford University public policy program, trains managers on law-related topics, is a political consultant and analyst, and also serves on non-profit boards.
See stories by Bob Evans