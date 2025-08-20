Uke Day celebrates strings and songs at DeKalb's Hopkins Park

The Illinois Ukulele Society strung together a packed program at DeKalb’s Hopkins Park over the weekend with workshops, performances and classic tunes featuring the small, but mighty instrument.

Sophia Varcados is one of the event’s organizers and a member of Wild Blue Ukulele Orchestra. Hawaiian shirt billowing and ukulele in hand, Varcados explained it started as a troupe of adults in the Northern Illinois University Ukulele Ensemble which became the Wild Blue Ukulele Orchestra. In search of a place to jam together and build community, the group made the jump to organize what Varcados referred to as "a big party" known as "Uke Day."

“After COVID-19, we were all just kind of in our houses, sequestered a bit," Varcados said, "It’s felt really healthy to come together over something that’s as beneficial as playing music, as well as communal.”

Uke Day is meant to serve as a defined gathering space for all players, regardless of where they usually jam. The players are musically close yet geographically scattered.

“I’m always impressed and delighted by the number of people who come from Chicagoland, Freeport and Rockford," Varcados said. "I’m always kind of surprised, in a pleasant way, that people are so interested in ukulele playing that they are happy to drive out to DeKalb.”

Uke Day began with attendees meandering through the vendors and crafts lining Hopkins Park’s Terrace Room followed by workshops including topics such as strum patterns, and then a performance by the Wild Blue Ukulele Orchestra.

Debbie Karavites-Uhl usually plays with a group from Oregon, Illinois, but attends Uke Day every year.

“I don't know a lot about music," Karavites-Uhl said, "but I learned how to play chords and it's fun and it's a community and it's kind of just something nice to go out and do.”

Marti Brown, another attendee, plays ukulele at the Dekalb Public Library, which hosts monthly Strum and Sings like the one at this year's Uke Day.

“I can’t see just playing the ukulele by myself," Brown said. "It’s really fun to be together with people and playing together and singing together. That takes it to a new level for me.”

This year's event concluded with the Strum and Sing. With some tuning and throat-clearing, singers and ukulele players came together to take part in some very constructive work — making music together and enjoying what was certainly a bright, sunshiny day.