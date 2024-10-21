Perspective: All in for the base

Commentators castigate Donald Trump for his divisive rhetoric. By denouncing immigrants, cities, entire constituencies, and settled policies, critics claim Trump risks alienating moderate and independent voters. These observers miss the point utterly. Donald Trump is not even seeking the voters “experts” claim he is alienating.

Kamala Harris is running a textbook campaign. Having solidified her base, she now reaches out to bring more independents, and even Republicans, into her “big tent”. Hers is the kind of campaign most experts describe and glorify.

Trump exudes contempt for traditional politics. He is running what is termed a “base” campaign. He mines his base with sharper and deeper appeals to their fears and frustrations. The system is corrupt and rigged.

His supporters are labeled “low propensity” voters. If Trump can arouse their fears and anger sufficiently they may turn out in the numbers needed. He knows that he will not attract the genteel crowd; why waste time and risk an insufficient base turnout?

Is this strategy risky? Extremely so. But just close your eyes and imagine a smiling Donald Trump pushing all his chips into the center of the table.

I am Bob Evans and that is my perspective.



