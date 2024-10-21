© 2024 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Perspective: All in for the base

Northern Public Radio | By Bob Evans
Published October 21, 2024 at 3:20 AM CDT
Unsplash

Commentators castigate Donald Trump for his divisive rhetoric. By denouncing immigrants, cities, entire constituencies, and settled policies, critics claim Trump risks alienating moderate and independent voters. These observers miss the point utterly. Donald Trump is not even seeking the voters “experts” claim he is alienating.

Kamala Harris is running a textbook campaign. Having solidified her base, she now reaches out to bring more independents, and even Republicans, into her “big tent”. Hers is the kind of campaign most experts describe and glorify.

Trump exudes contempt for traditional politics. He is running what is termed a “base” campaign. He mines his base with sharper and deeper appeals to their fears and frustrations. The system is corrupt and rigged.

His supporters are labeled “low propensity” voters. If Trump can arouse their fears and anger sufficiently they may turn out in the numbers needed. He knows that he will not attract the genteel crowd; why waste time and risk an insufficient base turnout?

Is this strategy risky? Extremely so. But just close your eyes and imagine a smiling Donald Trump pushing all his chips into the center of the table.

I am Bob Evans and that is my perspective.

 

 
Tags
WNIJ News WNIJ PerspectivesBob Evans
Bob Evans
Robert Evans is an Associate Professor and Chair of the Department of Economics, Business and Accounting at Rockford University and Associate Director of the Center for Ethics and Entrepreneurship. He is actively involved in the Rockford University public policy program, trains managers on law-related topics, is a political consultant and analyst, and also serves on non-profit boards.
See stories by Bob Evans