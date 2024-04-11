© 2024 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
We're aware of an issue affecting our website's stream for iOS 17.4 users. We're working on a fix and will provide an update soon. In the meantime, please use our mobile app or tell your smart speaker to play WNIJ. Thank you for your patience.

Perspective: But nobody wants to do the dishes...

Northern Public Radio | By Lynnea Erickson Laskowski
Published April 11, 2024 at 4:42 AM CDT

“Everybody wants a revolution, but nobody wants to do the dishes.” The work of making the world a better place is just that…work. We all do it in different ways. We all have different passions. Some of us are passionate about the importance of a free press. Some of us care deeply about how we steward our planet and her resources. Some of us find the deepest joy in rescuing adorable dogs, cats, and guinea pigs. Some people recognize the incredible and enduring need to provide safety, shelter, and support to victims of violence.

 

We all need a cause. It gives us purpose, directions, empathy, and hopefully curiosity and hope about the world around us. But sometimes we forget that the real work of building change involves getting into the weeds and doing the uncomfortable and unremarkable work that makes change happen.

 

It is the greatest honor of my life to have worked with incredible people making an incredible difference, right here in DeKalb County. And you know what they need almost every second of every day? More funding. And especially funding that allows them to do the important, but less flashy kind of work that keeps the lights on and keeps our community strong.

 

Everybody wants a revolution, but nobody wants to do the dishes. Give DeKalb County is coming up next month and let me tell you, maybe the best thing you can do this spring is make a donation that will help buy some dish soap.
Tags
WNIJ News WNIJ PerspectivesLynnea Erickson Laskowski
Lynnea Erickson Laskowski
Lynnea Erickson Laskowski is a former resident (and forever enthusiast) of the DeKalb area. Originally from Iowa, Lynnea moved to DeKalb in 2011 to complete a Master’s Degree in Public Administration. She currently lives in Washington DC with her toothless dog.
See stories by Lynnea Erickson Laskowski