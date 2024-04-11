Perspective: But nobody wants to do the dishes...

“Everybody wants a revolution, but nobody wants to do the dishes.” The work of making the world a better place is just that…work. We all do it in different ways. We all have different passions. Some of us are passionate about the importance of a free press. Some of us care deeply about how we steward our planet and her resources. Some of us find the deepest joy in rescuing adorable dogs, cats, and guinea pigs. Some people recognize the incredible and enduring need to provide safety, shelter, and support to victims of violence.

We all need a cause. It gives us purpose, directions, empathy, and hopefully curiosity and hope about the world around us. But sometimes we forget that the real work of building change involves getting into the weeds and doing the uncomfortable and unremarkable work that makes change happen.

It is the greatest honor of my life to have worked with incredible people making an incredible difference, right here in DeKalb County. And you know what they need almost every second of every day? More funding. And especially funding that allows them to do the important, but less flashy kind of work that keeps the lights on and keeps our community strong.

Everybody wants a revolution, but nobody wants to do the dishes. Give DeKalb County is coming up next month and let me tell you, maybe the best thing you can do this spring is make a donation that will help buy some dish soap.