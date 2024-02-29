Sessions from Studio A - Rockford Reader's Theatre
Earlier this month, Rockford Reader's Theatre joined us for Studio A Cafe to perform She Speaks: Celebrating African-American Women Poets, Playwrights, and Pioneers. They have performances coming up throughout the year at Inscape Collective Listening Room in Rockford presenting scenes from classic African-American plays:
Saturday, April 20 - 7pm
Saturday, June 15 - 7pm (A special Juneteenth Celebration)
Saturday, August 10 - 7pm
Saturday, October 12 - 7pm
Saturday, December 14 - 7pm (A special Holiday Celebration)