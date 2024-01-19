Perspective: Maintenance is the essence of democracy

Not long ago, sitting on a dentist chair, I felt like a car in the shop, with my mouth (or hood) wide open. What did we have in common? We were in a maintenance visit.

Maintenance is what we do to prolong the life of things. With computers, cameras and other electronics we need system updates and upgrades. Appliances need filters, brushes or special oils. Our cars are even more demanding. We change the oil, replace light bulbs, top off fluids, examine brakes, reset computers and check tire pressure more often than we do with our bodies.

When our cars visit the shop every three months, we do it every six. Sometimes every year; we get our bloodwork done, and the doctor examines our heart, lungs, liver and a bunch of organs more.

This habit of maintaining things keeps everything running well and on time. In fact, we should do the same with our infrastructure, our society and our political life. How do we perform this maintenance? Vote in our elections, participate in public life, write letters to the editor, write a text for these Perspectives, make your voice heard…

If maintenance is now sounding strangely similar to democracy, you're right. Democracy also needs maintenance, so let's keep with the schedule and don't miss our next appointment.

I am Francisco Solares-Larrave, and this is my perspective