© 2025 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Rockford Reader's Theatre will connect with a different audience this summer

Northern Public Radio | By Kaleigh Ibarra
Published June 27, 2025 at 12:45 PM CDT
Rockford Reader's Theatre performing at WNIJ Sessions from Studio A.
Northern Public Radio/WNIJ
Rockford Reader's Theatre performing at WNIJ Sessions from Studio A.

A Rockford entertainment venue will host a summer series to celebrate unique voices in storytelling.

The West Side Show Room will feature Rockford Reader’s Theatre. The reader’s group pays tribute to the lives and works of various African American icons by performing their works.

Dorothy Paige-Turner is the founder and director of the theater. She said similar reading performances have been done before but not at this venue.

“I think," she said, "it's going to probably pull in a totally different audience than before."

The group previously performed at Inscape Collective in Rockford.

The first two summer performances for “They Speak” will pay tribute to August Wilson.

“He only wrote 10 plays, and each one covers a different decade.” Paige-Turner said. “So, his plays actually were historical in the sense that it told what was actually happening in our country, in regard to African Americans.”

After these, a few more showings will take place this summer.

“In July, we're doing 'She Speaks,' Paige-Turner said, "then in August, we are going to center this around the Founders Day for the city of Rockford.”

This summer series will bring African American literature to life. It will honor figures like August Wilson, Maya Angelou, and one of Rockford’s founders, Lewis Lemon.

The first two shows take place at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 28 and at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 29. More showtimes can be found at the West Side Show Room website.
WNIJ News
Kaleigh Ibarra
Kaleigh Ibarra is a Community Corps Correspondent for WNIJ. Ibarra is a student at the University of Missouri-Columbia studying journalism with an emphasis on reporting and writing. She also plays the piccolo in Marching Mizzou during the football season and recently joined Mini Mizzou for basketball and volleyball season. She is from Sycamore, Illinois.
See stories by Kaleigh Ibarra