Website with Pop-up Ad

DeKalb organization hosts I-PASS event

Northern Public Radio | By Yvonne Boose
Published December 11, 2023 at 5:00 AM CST
Yvonne Boose

A DeKalb group is offering a program to help people navigate Illinois tollways.

Elder Care Services is partnering with the Illinois Tollway to educate income eligible individuals about the I-PASS Assist program.

Christi Coulter does marketing and fundraising for Elder Care Services. She said everyone who qualifies will receive the same assistance.

“Instead of paying $30 for an I-PASS unit, you would pay $4. Instead of paying the $10 deposit,” she said, “you would get that deposit for free.”

Coulter also said the price to replenish your I-PASS balance would be set at a $4 minimum instead of $10.

She said the “I-PASS Assist Program” is especially helpful to elderly individuals.

“A lot of our clients see doctors and physical therapy and other things outside of our county and they may be utilizing the Tollway to get to places that they need to go,” Coulter explained.

The event for the I-PASS Assist Program will take place from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 12 at Elder Care Services, 1701 E. Lincoln Highway.
Yvonne Boose
Yvonne covers artistic, cultural, and spiritual expressions in the COVID-19 era. This could include how members of community cultural groups are finding creative and innovative ways to enrich their personal lives through these expressions individually and within the context of their larger communities. Boose is a recent graduate of the Illinois Media School and returns to journalism after a career in the corporate world.
