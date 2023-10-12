DeKalb County Board review options for covering potential losses tied to nursing home in 2024

At the DeKalb County board meeting on Wednesday, board members began discussions on how to adjust the next budget to reflect potential losses from the publicly-funded nursing home.

Over 14 months ago the DeKalb County Board voted to sell its nursing home. But the final approval rests with the Illinois Facilities and Review Board who, in October, delayed, again, making a decision on whether to approve the transfer of ownership of the home.

In the interim, the board is looking at how to cover the costs not covered by the home.

DeKalb County Administrator Brian Gregory estimated losses from the DeKalb County Rehab and Nursing Center for next year to fall between $2 million and $2.6 million.

He presented the board with three recommendations for covering the gap in the 2024 budget:

They could use federal pandemic recovery dollars. They could spend special funds that are currently set aside for a courthouse construction project, or they could hold off on new initiatives and hires planned for next year.

Scott Campbell, a DeKalb County Board member and finance chair, said he prefers this last choice when considering a means to cover the cost associated with the center.

“I think it's fiscally responsible," Campbell said, "to defer new expenses while we learn how to pay for our newly encumbered DCRNC annual loss."

County staff will present the board with further details on the recommendations at the next general meeting.

The state review board is expected to consider approval of the transfer of the county home at their Dec. 5 meeting.

