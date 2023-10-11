The Winnebago County Drug Court program will now offer mental health services in-house with federal funding

The Winnebago County Drug Court program received a $1.8 million federal grant that allows for a mental health counselor to join their team.

The funding from the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration will help expand the drug court program services. That includes adding a mental health counselor to the team. Funding will be distributed over five years.

Emily Behnke is the Deputy Court Administrator for the problem-solving courts division in Winnebago County.

She said many of the participants in the program have underlying issues in addition to their drug addiction.

“They often have PTSD,” Behnke said, “depression, anxiety.”

She said with the additional funding, they won’t have to rely on a community partner or agency to provide mental health services, where there may be a waitlist.

Adults who have a pending felony case that’s non-violent and isn’t related to domestic violence are eligible to participate.

The program tailors their treatment plans depending on the needs of the participants. That can include intensive outpatient and inpatient treatment. The program also entails intensive case management and court supervision.

Behnke said most referrals come from the Public Defender’s office. Individuals as well as family members can also make referrals by contacting Emily Behnke at 815-319-4805 or ebehnke@17thcircuit.illinoiscourts.gov.

