STEAM, The Smithsonian, & an Education Revival | Teachers' Lounge Podcast

On a brand-new Teachers’ Lounge, Kristen Delisio!

She’s an elementary STEAM teacher at the Hinckley-Big Rock School District. Over the first few years of her program, her kids have gotten the chance to build robots and rockets and all sorts of cool stuff!

Kristen also has a passion for outdoor education and loves to help students engage with their learning through nature. She even has her own outdoor program called Education Revival!

“I did a thing once with the biography of Laura Ingalls Wilder: the ultimate Pioneer Woman. [The students] searched on my farm for items after reading a book that would represent different stages in her life,” said Delisio. “She's from Walnut Grove, Minnesota, so we found a walnut shell. There were big snowstorms, so we grabbed some cotton balls. Then we made a timeline out of natural objects to represent her life. So, the kids are really able to connect with learning and the depth of learning is there when they're the ones figuring it out.”

We talk all about outdoor education, STEAM, being an urban girl teaching rural education, and her recent awesome opportunity to be part of the Teacher Innovator Institute in Washington DC!

