'CHUTZ-POW!', Superman & Comic Books As A Social Force | Teachers' Lounge Classic

This week on Teachers' Lounge, we're revisiting our spectacular 2021 conversation with Marcel Walker!

He’s a comic book artist and art teacher extraordinaire. Marcel helped create the educational comic series “CHUTZ-POW! Superheroes of the Holocaust” with the Holocaust Center of Pittsburgh and works with “ToonSeum" -- a museum of comics and cartoons.

The ToonSeum even held an exhibition called “From MLK to March: Civil Rights in Comics and Cartoons” with civil rights icon, the late Representative John Lewis. Peter and Marcel are also massive comic book nerds and had a lot of fun talking about the history of comics in education especially holocaust and civil rights comics.

Peter Medlin Teachers' Lounge Podcast

SHOW NOTES

Educator in this episode: Marcel Walker

Music:

Our show's theme music is from the northern Illinois-based band "Kindoves" and their songs "Popn," "Origins" and "Quiche." You can find more of their music on their Soundcloud page. You can also listen to the episode of WNIJ's own Sessions from Studio A where they were featured.

