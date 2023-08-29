Oregon, Illinois museum is continuing highlight a variety of art and culture

A northern Illinois museum is continuing its multi-faceted offerings with its first post reopening artist reception.

Michael Glenn is the executive director of the Coliseum Museum of Art, Antiques & Americana in Oregon, Illinois. He said there is an artist display that rotates monthly. One of the artists on display will take part in the opening reception.

“And this will be Jean Apgar. She's a well-known artist in the Rockford area,” he explained. So, she will bring down her selected pieces of art to show on display. Then in one of our galleries, we will have one of the local artists who went to school, did some things and came back here. And her name is Chloe Metz.”

There will also be a jazz duo from Wyanet, Illinois.

Glenn once ran The Next Picture Show in Dixon, Illinois. He said he met artist across northern Illinois during that time. He is continuing to connect with them.

“I wanted to reach out and create a balance of art from different ages to different styles,” he said, “from watercolor to oil to acrylic to even other venues or I should say media. We have here photography, glass woodcarving, all sorts of things.”

The museum was closed for over a year as the space was reimagined. Glenn said every month the community will find something new there. This includes planned workshops and live artists demonstrations.

The reception with Apgar and Metz takes place on Friday, Sept. 8 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the museum. Future events can be found on the museum’s Facebook page.

