Perspective: On feeling 'blah'

I’ve been attending Annie Kip’s free meetings showing us how to use the images and questions on her life coach cards. They are designed to jostle us out of ordinary thought.

Before we picked an image, Annie said, “Set an intention.” Mine was to write to the four children I’m supporting through Compassion International, an NGO that uses donations to feed impoverished children and support their education. People are invited to give money and write to their sponsored children. It’s been a year since I last wrote mine.

I drew a card full of disjointed objects — an invisible dog, a floating cylinder, two paintings that made no sense, a long coffee table. “Well, that’s blah,” I said.

Annie asked, “How does embracing blah help you?” Writing four young girls feels like one more chore. As an American woman with no experience with children, I wonder what can I say? What if I say it wrong? I felt like I was walking in a forest with broken trees on my path.

She said lean into the blah, don’t deny it.

The next card I drew asked what is the next smallest step? Open the letters.

Annie said, “Write just a few lines. Talk about what you’re curious about, your dog. Tell silly stories. Your letters would delight the girls.” And so, I cobbled together news about the weather, my puppy and some questions. I clicked send. I felt a pinch of joy, a cup of relief. Next month I’ll write again.

I’m Katie Andraski and that’s my perspective.