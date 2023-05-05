The state of education in Illinois, a live panel conversation | Teachers' Lounge Podcast

On a brand-new Teachers’ Lounge Podcast, a LIVE state of education panel recorded in Springfield, Illinois at the Illinois News Broadcasters Association’s spring conference.

You can think of this episode as a guide to some of the most important issues in education in Illinois. We cover everything from staff shortages, education funding, school curriculum changes, and state legislation that impacts students.

We were lucky enough to be joined in the conversation by two professors from the University of Illinois - Urbana Champaign. Cara Gutzmer, an instructor and the director of school and community experiences, and Paul Bruno, assistant professor of education policy. We were also joined by a fellow education reporter: Samantha Smylie, state education reporter at Chalkbeat Chicago!

If you’ve never listened to Teachers’ Lounge before, our show is based on an idea -- we’ve all had teachers in our lives who shaped who we are. And we want to hear about the teachers who inspired you or deserve a spotlight in your community. Every educator we have on this podcast, whether teacher, coach, counselor or professor, is nominated by our listeners.

