Help is on the way - Grants now available for hotels, restaurants and art businesses

Many businesses are still trying to recover from the impact of COVID-19. An Illinois statewide grant will give some of those businesses a boost.

Kacie Smith is the director of programs at Arts Alliance Illinois. This statewide advocacy organization works to get more funds for the arts and culture sector. Last year, along with other advocacy groups, they were able to get $50 million.

“Which was a huge, huge win. A huge historic win,” she said. “And now that money is being made available by the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity for creative nonprofits, businesses, and sole proprietors.”

Smith said this Back to Business grant is meant to help those who’ve experienced a loss of at least $5000 in either 2020 or 2021 due to Covid-19.

She said people should not assume they are not eligible and should apply even if they weren’t eligible for the prior program. Every qualified business that applies will receive a grant.

There is a helpdesk that applicants can utilize to help them through the application process. Smith explained why.

“Because these eligibility guidelines are sometimes confusing, or unclear,” Smith said. “Or you may have a really specific situation where you are operating as a sole proprietor in 2019, and 2020. But then, in 2021, you became an LLC.”

Those interested can visit artsalliance.org to watch webinars and contact the helpdesk. One-on-one support will be provided.

The deadline to apply is May 10 at 11:59 p.m.