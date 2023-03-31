Introducing our student correspondents! | Teachers' Lounge Radio Show

Our podcast Teachers’ Lounge is on the radio! We’ve got all of the interviews with Illinois teachers and education stories you love -- along with exclusive segments -- in a monthly, hour-long show on WNIJ on the last Friday of each month at 11 a.m. You can also listen right here, right now!

On this episode, our chat with Tom Vician! He’s a ceramics instructor at McHenry County College. I made the trip up to his classroom and studio where he gave me a tour. We talked about his life as an artist and his journey as an educator. He also showed off a selection of his and his students’ work that you can check out right here.

Every episode, we bring you a radio-exclusive segment called ‘classroom correspondent’! High school teacher Erik Czerwin returns every episode to document how it feels to go through a school year from the perspective of a teacher.

Now, we’re introducing student correspondents! Each episode of the Teachers’ Lounge Radio Show, we'll be following a group of students through a club or sport. For the next few months, we’re following the inaugural season of the DeKalb High School esports team!

You might be thinking, it’s just a game! Well, of course. Are there Mario characters involved? For sure. Are we having fun? Absolutely. But do we want to win? You better believe it. Follow their esports playoff push right here on Teachers’ Lounge.

If you’ve never listened before, our show is based on an idea -- we’ve all had teachers in our lives who shaped who we are. And we want to hear about the teachers who inspired you. Every educator we have on Teachers’ Lounge, whether teacher, coach, counselor or professor, is nominated by our listeners.

So, tell us about the person who comes to your mind. Shoot us an email and nominate an educator at teacherslounge@niu.edu and they could be on the show!

Don’t worry – the podcast isn’t going anywhere. You can still catch episodes every other Friday on WNIJ.org or wherever you get podcasts.

Also, please subscribe to our Teachers' Lounge newsletter right here where you can stay up to speed on the show and share stories you think we should cover!