Telling the story of the school year with our classroom correspondent | Teachers' Lounge Radio Show

One of our favorite segments here on Teachers' Lounge is called “Classroom Correspondent.” Erik Czerwin is an English teacher at Guilford High School in Rockford and, as our classroom correspondent, he met with us every single month to check in on how the school year was going for him and his students in yet another, very strange, COVID school year.

Now, during this episode, we’re stitching together our monthly conversations with Erik to show a year in the life of a teacher -- the full narrative arc of a school year from October to May. We're throwing out the format to bring you a year in the life of a teacher!

You'll hear the ups and downs, holidays, tests, all of it. You’ll hear the pandemic come in and out of focus, you’ll hear about his students struggling to pass, you’ll hear them thrive and a few join his chess club. In some ways, the year was even more challenging than the last -- and you’ll hear explain why.

