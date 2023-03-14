Perspective: My ever-evolving relationship with Facebook

Social media: the cause of, and solution to, all of life’s problems.

With apologies to Homer Simpson for re-phrasing, I’ve been reevaluating my relationship with social media.

A few months ago, I removed Facebook from my phone, only checking it when I’m working on my computer. And with few exceptions, the app has stayed off.

I did this because I realized I was becoming tethered to it—which is what FB and other social media apps are designed to do. WE and our usage data are the product, remember that.



It was negatively impacting my mental health, primarily because of all the useless information, virtue signaling and other claptrap appearing in my feed. At the same time I removed the app, I thinned out the herd of businesses, media sites and “friends” to which I was connected.



It was tough at first—Fear of Missing Out (FOMO) is a real thing. However, I started to notice my evenings and weekends were more pleasant. I was more focused on catching up on TV shows and movies. I was self-critical when I posted— does anyone REALLY care about the workout I just did or the meal I just ate? NO, THEY DON’T!



To be clear, I’m still a media junkie—a half dozen news sites a day and a steady diet of books, newspapers and magazines. Staying informed DOES NOT require a visit to Facebook.



And, I spend more time on Instagram, a far happier place in my opinion. I follow friends, people and organizations that more closely fit my interests. There’s little negativity and I almost always feel better after watching a cool video or seeing an interesting picture. Even when I get sucked down a rabbit hole of CrossFit videos or animal rescues or aviation stuff, I come out of it feeling good.

Like the real world, social media is an ever-evolving landscape that requires us to reimagine our place in that world.

I’m Wester Wuori and that’s my Perspective.