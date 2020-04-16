Related Program: 
Sessions from Studio A - Public Radio Music Day

By Spencer Tritt 19 minutes ago

Listen to a special edition of Sessions from Studio A this week, as celebrate the first ever Public Radio Music Day. Sessions has been on the air for 4 years and has had over 100 artists featured on the show. In this episode, we'll take a listen back through the years to a variety of performances recorded for Sessions from Studio A.

Local musicians need your support now more than ever. Download an album, buy some merch, and most importantly, go see a local artist live once you are able. We at WNIJ would like to thank all the artists who have performed on Sessions from Studio A and all of the listeners who support the show. You are what keeps music on public radio alive and strong. Thank you.

Don't forget, you can find the full episodes of these performances here in our show archive and watch behind-the-scenes video on our YouTube channel.

Sessions from Studio A - Dark Heart News

By Spencer Tritt Apr 9, 2020
WNIJ

Dark Heart News is a high-energy rock and roll trio from Chicago. They have a wide range of influences from rock legends like Led Zeppelin, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and The White Stripes, to blues masters such as Stevie Ray Vaughan. Hear Dark Heart News' full performance in Studio A right here!

You can keep up with the band and purchase their music at their website

Sessions from Studio A - Crystal Gravy

By Spencer Tritt Mar 26, 2020
WNIJ

Join us for the music of Crystal Gravy, of DeKalb, IL. They are a love-struck duo who even spent their first date writing their first song. We'll hear their performance in Studio A and talk with Crystal Gravy about their writing process, their relationship, and much more. We will even learn what "Hotel Stew" is.

Keep up with Crystal Gravy by following their Facebook page. Find more of their music streaming on Spotify and available for download on Bandcamp!

Sessions from Studio A - Fuzzlove

By Mar 12, 2020

Join us for the music of Fuzzlove on this week's Sessions from Studio A! This genre-blending band from DeKalb has a huge range of influences from jazz, to funk, to hard rock. They stopped by Studio A and played some new, unreleased songs that the band has planned for their upcoming sophomore album.

Keep up with Fuzzlove by following them on their Facebook page.

Sessions from Studio A - The Oxleys

By Feb 27, 2020
WNIJ

The Oxleys are a folk/americana duo from Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Hear them perform songs from their self-titled debut album, as well as some new unreleased tunes. The duo has been touring the midwest full time ever since releasing that album. You can find their tour dates and more music from the band at their Facebook page and website: theoxleysband.com.  