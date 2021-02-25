Sessions from Studio A - Mark Walters (Kram)

Paralysis by Analysis is the new album out now from DeKalb artist Mark Walters, also known as Kram. Join us for this week's show featuring music from that album and more, performed live in WNIJ's Studio A. We'll also talk with Mark Walters about his background, inspirations, and about writing and producing Paralysis by Analysis.

Find more from Mark Walters on all streaming services and checkout his Bandcamp page for downloads. Pick up a copy of his new record available on vinyl at Green Tangerine Records in DeKalb!

Mark Walters (Kram) performing "Who Are You?" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Mark Walters (Kram) performing "Photos" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Mark Walters (Kram) performing "So What" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Mark Walters (Kram) performing "Trance" live in WNIJ's Studio A