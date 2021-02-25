Related Program: 
Sessions From Studio A

Sessions from Studio A - Mark Walters (Kram)

By Spencer Tritt 1 hour ago

Paralysis by Analysis is the new album out now from DeKalb artist Mark Walters, also known as Kram. Join us for this week's show featuring music from that album and more, performed live in WNIJ's Studio A. We'll also talk with Mark Walters about his background, inspirations, and about writing and producing Paralysis by Analysis.   

Find more from Mark Walters on all streaming services and checkout his Bandcamp page for downloads. Pick up a copy of his new record available on vinyl at Green Tangerine Records in DeKalb!

Mark Walters (Kram) performing "Who Are You?" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Mark Walters (Kram) performing "Photos" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Mark Walters (Kram) performing "So What" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Mark Walters (Kram) performing "Trance" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Tags: 
Sessions From Studio A

Related Content

Sessions from Studio A - Glory Days

By Spencer Tritt Feb 18, 2021
WNIJ

Glory Days is a high-energy pop punk and alternative band from the Chicago suburb of Wauconda. Their debut record "The Roads We've Traveled" was released in 2016, shortly after the band's formation, and they've released a string of singles in the past few years.

Sessions from Studio A - the bellow & the whale

By Spencer Tritt Feb 11, 2021

We are joined this week by the incredibly talented duo the bellow & the whale for their second appearance on our show! Join us for a talk with Julia Lee Norris and Bianca Goyette about their new pair of EPs, including The Noise Still Lingers and their brand new EP coming out tomorrow.

You can find those EPs available on their Bandcamp page, and be sure to check out more from the bellow & the whale on their website.

Sessions from Studio A - Krystee Wylder

By Spencer Tritt Feb 4, 2021
WNIJ

Join us for original music by Krystee Wylder on this week's show. Krystee is a central Illinois native who has spent time living in Rockford and Chicago. Her sound is a unique mix of singer-songwriter folk and pop. Hear her live performance in Studio A and check out some behind the scenes videos below. We'll also talk with Krystee about her background, her music, and about how she almost lost the ability to sing forever... that's all on this week's edition of Sessions from Studio A!

Sessions from Studio A - Derek Luttrell

By Spencer Tritt Jan 21, 2021
Corporate Panda Records

Derek Luttrell returns to Sessions from Studio A on this week's episode. We've heard Derek on the show before with his bands Name the Moon and more recently Sickhorse, but this time he's back with a new solo album, The Wolf Who Cried Boy. Join us as we listen through The Wolf Who Cried Boy and talk with Derek Luttrell about putting the album together.

Sessions from Studio A - The Reggie Thomas Quartet

By Spencer Tritt Jan 14, 2021
WNIJ

Jazz returns to Sessions from Studio A this week with The Reggie Thomas Quartet, featuring acclaimed pianist and current head of Jazz Studios at Northern Illinois University, Reggie Thomas, along with guitarist Bobby Broom, drummer George Fludas, and bassist Dennis Carroll. The quartet gives us a passionate performance in Studio A, and we'll also hear a conversation with band members about their jazz backgrounds and their thoughts on the social justice protests of the past year. 