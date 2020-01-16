Related Program: 
Sessions From Studio A

Sessions from Studio A - The Lone Canary

By Spencer Tritt 7 minutes ago

Join us for the music of The Lone Canary this week. This Rockford duo plays their own unique brand of folk/americana music, and we were lucky to catch them live at Prairie Street Brewing Co. this past summer. We also had them revisit Studio A, where they played a few songs from their upcoming album, Leave the Gray, which is out January 17.

The Lone Canary performing "Out of Time" in WNIJ's Studio A

Check out more from The Lone Canary and purchase their new album by visiting their website right here: https://www.thelonecanary.com

The Lone Canary performing "Leave the Gray" in WNIJ's Studio A

If you are an artist and would like to be featured on Sessions from Studio A, send digital submissions to Sessions@niu.edu and physical submissions to 801 N. 1st Street, DeKalb, IL, 60115. 

Sessions From Studio A

