Second-Dose Moderna Vaccines Delayed For Winnebago County Hospitals

Mercyhealth, OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony Medical Center and SwedishAmerican health systems on Tuesday announced that COVID-19 vaccines scheduled to arrive this week for their Winnebago County locations have been delayed.

The health systems say this will affect around 6,700 county residents who were scheduled for their second dose of the vaccine.

All three hospitals said they are awaiting further information on vaccine availability and will contact patients to reschedule their second dose when vaccines become available to them.

The hospitals said that while the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends getting the second shot two weeks after the first, the CDC says it can be administered up to six weeks after the first dose without having an impact on the vaccine's effectiveness. That means that a person would not have to repeat getting the initial shot for it to work.

All three encouraged anyone who needs a first dose to register with as many vaccine sites as possible, and take the first available appointment.