Sessions From Studio A logo
Sessions from Studio A
Thursday at 7 p.m. & Saturday at 12 p.m.
Hosted by Spencer Tritt

Sessions from Studio A is a local program dedicated to showcasing regional and touring musicians, featuring  performances recorded in WNIJ's own Studio A in DeKalb and hosted by Spencer Tritt.

The program presents genres of music ranging from folk to indie rock, blues, alternative country, Americana, world music and more, in a way that provides the listener with a live concert experience. These performances are accompanied by interviews with the artists who discuss their inspirations, aspirations, and the stories behind their original songs.

Have a band you'd like to hear on Sessions from Studio A? Send us your suggestions: sessions@niu.edu

