Sessions from Studio A
Thursday at 7 p.m. & Saturday at 12 p.m.
Sessions from Studio A is a local program dedicated to showcasing regional and touring musicians, featuring performances recorded in WNIJ's own Studio A in DeKalb and hosted by Spencer Tritt.
The program presents genres of music ranging from folk to indie rock, blues, alternative country, Americana, world music and more, in a way that provides the listener with a live concert experience. These performances are accompanied by interviews with the artists who discuss their inspirations, aspirations, and the stories behind their original songs.
Have a band you'd like to hear on Sessions from Studio A? Send us your suggestions: sessions@niu.edu
Latest Episodes
Sycamore's Jen Miller Music Collective brings their music to Studio A this week with a great live set and interview.
Indie-folk band Ludlow joins us from Chicago for a great live set this week.
J.S. Mahlon stops by Studio A to tell us about his new album All Across Town and performs a stripped-down acoustic set.
Dirty Fishnet Stockings take us on a journey from the 1950's to the rockabilly revival of the 80's on this week's show.
Rockford's Erik C. Olson & The Gentlemen join us for an evening of bebop in Studio A.
Things get heavy this week with post-punk/industrial duo Bellhead.
The duo Coach blends math rock with their love of punk music for a great live set in Studio A.
Homefield is the brand new album from Thompson Springs out this week. We'll hear songs from that record performed live and talk with band members on this week's show.
Join us this week for the folk rock band Matt Derda & the High Watts.
Join us for Chicago's Young Detectives performing live in WNIJ's Studio A.