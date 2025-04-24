Sessions from Studio A - Just D.C & The Frontline

Just D.C is a bassist, vocalist, and producer based in Chicago. His new album Love Is Enough, Vol. 1 is out now on streaming services and he stopped by Studio A with his band The Frontline to play some of those new songs live. We'll hear some extended, unique versions of Just D.C's songs and we'll talk with him and the band about the new album.

Find more from Just D.C on Instagram. Check out behind-the-scenes video from the performance posted below.

Lineup:

Just D.C - Bass, Lead Vocals

Joshua Robertson - Guitar

Zach Nicholas - Keyboards

Daniel Gayden - Drums

Deja Jones - Backup Vocals

Melvin Knight - Backup Vocals

Just D.C & The Frontline performing "When You Call" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Just D.C & The Frontline performing "Pure Love" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Just D.C & The Frontline performing "Love Is Enough" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Just D.C & The Frontline performing "Crazy" live in WNIJ's Studio A