Sessions from Studio A - Just D.C & The Frontline
Just D.C is a bassist, vocalist, and producer based in Chicago. His new album Love Is Enough, Vol. 1 is out now on streaming services and he stopped by Studio A with his band The Frontline to play some of those new songs live. We'll hear some extended, unique versions of Just D.C's songs and we'll talk with him and the band about the new album.
Find more from Just D.C on Instagram. Check out behind-the-scenes video from the performance posted below.
Lineup:
Just D.C - Bass, Lead Vocals
Joshua Robertson - Guitar
Zach Nicholas - Keyboards
Daniel Gayden - Drums
Deja Jones - Backup Vocals
Melvin Knight - Backup Vocals
Just D.C & The Frontline performing "When You Call" live in WNIJ's Studio A
Just D.C & The Frontline performing "Pure Love" live in WNIJ's Studio A
Just D.C & The Frontline performing "Love Is Enough" live in WNIJ's Studio A
Just D.C & The Frontline performing "Crazy" live in WNIJ's Studio A