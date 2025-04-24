© 2025 WNIJ and WNIU
Sessions from Studio A - Just D.C & The Frontline

Northern Public Radio | By Spencer Tritt
Published April 24, 2025 at 6:55 PM CDT
Just D.C is a bassist, vocalist, and producer based in Chicago. His new album Love Is Enough, Vol. 1 is out now on streaming services and he stopped by Studio A with his band The Frontline to play some of those new songs live. We'll hear some extended, unique versions of Just D.C's songs and we'll talk with him and the band about the new album.

Find more from Just D.C on Instagram. Check out behind-the-scenes video from the performance posted below.

Lineup:
Just D.C - Bass, Lead Vocals
Joshua Robertson - Guitar
Zach Nicholas - Keyboards
Daniel Gayden - Drums
Deja Jones - Backup Vocals
Melvin Knight - Backup Vocals

Just D.C & The Frontline performing "When You Call" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Just D.C & The Frontline performing "Pure Love" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Just D.C & The Frontline performing "Love Is Enough" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Just D.C & The Frontline performing "Crazy" live in WNIJ's Studio A

Spencer Tritt
Spencer's creativity shows up in a variety of spaces on-air and online for WNIJ. He graduated from Northern Illinois University with a degree in Communications and Digital Media Production. Spencer's interest in multimedia comes from a mix of his love for arts and music with an interest in technology.
