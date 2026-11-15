FBI now leading BioUrja investigation after confirming explosive device was found

The FBI said late Saturday that it's now leading the investigation into the attempted bombing at BioUrja Renewables in Peoria – and that it’s confirmed an explosive device was found.

The FBI’s statement was the first confirmation from law enforcement that the suspicious device found at the BioUrja ethanol plant was actually a bomb. It was found and neutralized Friday night after BioUrja electronically received a bomb threat hours earlier, authorities said.

That discovery led Peoria Police to issue an evacuation order that lasted 18 hours, impacting thousands of people who live and work within a 1-mile radius of BioUrja. That included parts of Downtown Peoria, the Warehouse District, East Peoria, and other areas. That evacuation order was lifted around 1 p.m. Saturday after authorities finished their search of the sprawling BioUrja plant for additional devices. None were found.

“While the area has been cleared and no additional suspicious devices have been located, the FBI encourages the public to remain alert and share any relevant information they may have related to this ongoing situation by immediately calling 9-1-1, 1-800-CALL-FBI, or online at tips.fbi.gov. Tipsters may elect to remain anonymous,” the FBI said Saturday.

The FBI said it was working closely with local, state, and federal law enforcement partners, including ATF, Illinois Secretary of State, Illinois State Police, Peoria County Sheriff's Office, Peoria Fire Department, and Peoria Police Department, to identify the individual(s) responsible and will hold them fully accountable under the law.

The FBI will speak to reporters Sunday morning at a briefing in Springfield.

Bombing and firebombing history

Bombings and attempted bombings are rare but not unprecedented in Central Illinois.

Peoria's Planned Parenthood clinic was firebombed in 2023, sustaining more than $1 million in damages. A Chillicothe man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for that attack.

Two churches in Danville and Oakwood in Vermilion County were bombed in a six-month period in 1997-98, killing one and injuring 34. The suspected bomber died in an explosion himself as police closed in.

This story will be updated.