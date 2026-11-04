Briel keeps Illinois 76 seat after heated campaign

Amy "Murri" Briel kept it simple on election night, gathering with a few close friends and supporters to watch the returns.

In a phone interview with WNIJ on Tuesday night, she admitted she was exhausted.

“If you do it right, you should have left everything out there and I think that's what I did, and my team did,” Briel said.

Winning by a wider margin than in 2024 against GOP challenger Liz Bishop, Briel will serve a second term in the district which includes sections of LaSalle, Bureau and DeKalb counties. She said she knocked on hundreds of doors in the final few weeks.

At her election night party In LaSalle, GOP challenger Liz Bishop, expressed thankfulness throughout the night for supporters of her campaign.

“You can appreciate that you’re the catalyst for bringing people together for a common purpose and I think it's really great to see people be enthusiastic and energized,” Bishop said.

It was a contentious campaign. Briel's former deputy chief of staff released a nearly 45-minute video this summer in which she outlined several claims against Briel. Bishop confirms her campaign organized and paid for the video. Briel repeatedly denied the accusations.

