Statewide: Teaching about the Asian American experience

In 2021, Illinois passed a law requiring every public elementary and high school teach a unit of Asian American and Pacific Islander history.

Five years later, many schools have yet to fully implement the Teaching Equitable Asian American Community History Act. Some advocates say they were met with mixed results while doing outreach to schools.

“Roughly 25% of teachers and students in the state of Illinois have had some participation with the Asian American curricular resources that have been made available since the bill passed,” Rep. Jennifer Gong-Gershowitz, a sponsor of the bill, told WBEZ.

A closer look at what's going on.

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* Gov. JB Pritzker has announced his recent weight loss is thanks, in part, to a GLP-1 medication.

* Lauren Warnecke talks with the mayor of Lincoln about his town's focus now that a decision to close a women's prison has been made.

Emily Bollinger/WGLT The Logan Correctional Center in Lincoln will close as the Illinois Department of Corrections plans to build an 800-bed women's corrections facility in Crest Hill.

* Despite recent lawsuits, the USDA plans to shutter a research facility in coming days.

* Rich Egger reports on a new performing arts center at Western Illinois University.

* Ukrainian refugees who fled the war to settle in the Midwest are worried immigration changes could end their stays in the U.S.

* This Week in Illinois History remembers the Galesburg War Hospital.

* Illinois' new medical aid-in-dying law has taken effect. How does it work? Kristen Schorsch explains.