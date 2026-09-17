Statewide: Helping the monarch butterfly
A decade ago, a federal task force announced a plan to help monarch butterflies along their great migration. The six-state effort didn’t take off as expected, but some roadsides are blooming anyway, including in Illinois.
Also:
* Anna Pope reports how food aid changes are hitting rural America.
* This Week in Illinois History remembers when a polio outbreak closed schools and students learned through the radio.
* Emily Hays takes us to a Chicago school that hands out almost no suspensions to students.
* We look at how large scale data center projects impact local schools.
* A pastor says his church learned the hard way that technology isn't foolproof.
* Isabela Nieto reports on a new law designed to bring more accommodations to women on construction job sites.
* Parents who are live music lovers are introducing their children to concerts and music festivals.
* We learn about a new levee system that could help guard against future flooding along the Mississippi River.
*Brian Sapp reports on a new law updating the Illinois Domestic Violence Act.
* Thousands of Catholics are expected to gather next week for a beatification ceremony for the late Archbishop Fulton Sheen. It's part of the process toward sainthood.