Statewide: Helping the monarch butterfly

A decade ago, a federal task force announced a plan to help monarch butterflies along their great migration. The six-state effort didn’t take off as expected, but some roadsides are blooming anyway, including in Illinois.

We have a report.

Also:

* Anna Pope reports how food aid changes are hitting rural America.

* This Week in Illinois History remembers when a polio outbreak closed schools and students learned through the radio.

* Emily Hays takes us to a Chicago school that hands out almost no suspensions to students.

* We look at how large scale data center projects impact local schools.

* A pastor says his church learned the hard way that technology isn't foolproof.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times Zahrah Hill, a foreman and plumber who works at construction sites, struggled with being able to find somewhere to express milk while on the job shortly after the birth of her son. But a new state law that takes effect in January will require employers in the construction industry to make job-site site accommodations for employees who menstruate and lactate, making Illinois only the second state with such a mandate.

* Isabela Nieto reports on a new law designed to bring more accommodations to women on construction job sites.

* Parents who are live music lovers are introducing their children to concerts and music festivals.

* We learn about a new levee system that could help guard against future flooding along the Mississippi River.

*Brian Sapp reports on a new law updating the Illinois Domestic Violence Act.

* Thousands of Catholics are expected to gather next week for a beatification ceremony for the late Archbishop Fulton Sheen. It's part of the process toward sainthood.

