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Statewide: As data center pushback grows, governments consider regulations

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford
Published June 11, 2026 at 3:40 PM CDT
A Microsoft data center is situated near a hiking trail Tuesday, April 8, 2025, in West Des Moines, Iowa.
Angela Major/Wisconsin Public Radio
A Microsoft data center is situated near a hiking trail Tuesday, April 8, 2025, in West Des Moines, Iowa.

Development of large-scale data centers is booming. As some communities unite in opposition, local and state governments are trying to catch up on how to regulate the new development. A report from Abigail Bottar looks at efforts to place guardrails on the growing industry.
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Mark Twain Boyhood Home and Museum
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Illinois
Sean Crawford
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