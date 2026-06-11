Statewide: As data center pushback grows, governments consider regulations

Development of large-scale data centers is booming. As some communities unite in opposition, local and state governments are trying to catch up on how to regulate the new development. A report from Abigail Bottar looks at efforts to place guardrails on the growing industry.

Also:

* Midwest Newsroom follows a family's journey to be granted asylum in the U.S.

* Peter Medlin talks with some international students who say their lives have become harder in the past year due to Trump Administration rules.

* This Week in Illinois History recalls the creation of processed cheese.

* We talk with a Mark Twain expert to mark the 150th anniversary of Tom Sawyer being published.

Mark Twain Boyhood Home and Museum Statues of Tom Sawyer and Mark Twain at the Mark Twain Boyhood Home and Museum in Hannibal.

* Jess Savage tells us about a group of 8th graders who helped bring about a new law.

* Author Cheryl Eichar Jett discusses her new book "Aprons Away: Women's Work on Route 66."

* Charlie Schlenker has details on State Farm's changes to how agents are compensated and the outcry from those who work with the company.