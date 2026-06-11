Springfield's Animal Protective League seeking foster homes after extensive storm damage

Springfield's Animal Protective League spent Thursday assessing the damage to its campus on the north of the city. A severe storm, possibly a tornado, struck the shelter which is considered destroyed.

No animals were injured and many of the 155 dogs and cats were moved to temporary homes. However, the APL is seeking people to foster those pets. A form is available at the website.

"Opening your home, even temporarily, can make a tremendous difference as we work to rebuild and continue our lifesaving mission," the APL said in a statement online.

Donations are also being accepted online and many businesses are raising money for the nonprofit.

Jeff Cunningham with the organization located north of the Illinois State Fairgrounds on Taintor Road said the damage was extensive.

"It will be sometime before we open. The shelter is a total loss. The clinic is to be assessed," he said. "38 employees are out of work. But, no one is injured, and we can and will rebuild!"

