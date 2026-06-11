Rockford's Discovery Center Museum will bring a touch of big things for one of its summer events

A Rockford museum adds an extra touch for one of its events for the summer.

The Discovery Center Museum offers summer family fun events on Fridays. This time, visitors will have a chance to touch a truck.

Emily Grobe is the marketing and digital media coordinator at the museum. She said people can climb on some of the vehicles but probably not all of them.

“The fire department is usually pretty cool with people coming up," she said, "like climbing on the fire trucks, but there are other things, like the crane, that might not — they're not going to let people you know go up in the crane or anything like that for this event.”

Vehicles will include big rigs, fire trucks, cranes, police cars and other large equipment.

Grobe says operators of the vehicles will be on the equipment to ensure everyone is safe.

Some upcoming Friday events include Puppy Pals where animals perform stunts and tricks, a sea-themed event and several others.

“We have a magic show, we've got a bubble show," Grobe added, "we have a big foam party that will be in the parking lot as well, and just it's a jam-packed summer full of events.”

Touch-A-Truck takes place on Friday, June 12, from 9:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in the museum’s parking lot.



